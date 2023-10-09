Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon taxpayers will get a record kicker on returns in 2024, according to the state. The enlarged kicker credit comes from $5.61 billion in revenue surplus.

Oregon’s record-breaking surplus, the largest in history, will find its way back to taxpayers in 2024 through a credit applied to their 2023 state personal income tax returns. The credit is determined based on their tax liability for the 2022 tax year.

The State is encouraging taxpayers who have yet to file their 2022 tax return to ensure they can claim their kicker credit when they file for the 2023 tax year.

To calculate the credit’s amount, taxpayers can multiply their 2022 tax liability before any credits (line 22 on the 2022 Form OR-40) by 44.28 percent. The percentage is determined and certified by OEA.

You can also determine the amount of the kicker by using a What’s My Kicker? Calculator available on Revenue Online.

