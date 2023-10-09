Oregonians celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Oregonians are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day for the third time since the holiday was officially recognized.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians are celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the third time since the holiday was officially recognized.

On Monday, Native Americans are celebrating their centuries-long history of resilience with ceremonies, dances, and markets showcasing amazing art, jewelry and clothing.

The Portland Indigenous Marketplace will be happening at the PSU Native American Student and Community Center until 3 p.m. The marketplace supports indigenous artists and entrepreneurs by providing barrier-free, culturally respectful spaces that encourage cultural resilience and economic sustainability by promoting public education through cultural arts.

FOX 12 spoke with one of the vendors at the marketplace. She partakes in the market places throughout the year, but says today is a special one.

“A long time ago, we weren’t allowed to celebrate our culture or practice our language. It’s 2023 now, we’re in a different time, we can embrace who we are and pass out teachings and music to our younger generation. So it’s a day to reclaim who we are and to celebrate it,” said Rebecca Kirk, owner of Resting Warrior Face.

There’s also another event hosted by the NAYA Family Center on Monday night, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Barbie’s Village in northeast Portland, where there will be a community dinner, vendors, children’s powwow, and a guest speaker.

The group has more events throughout the month. You can find a list here.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is also meant to recognize the painful history indigenous people have faced, but for some it’s also a day of protest and resistance.

Events like these all across the U.S. come two years after President Joe Biden officially commemorated Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

An increasing number of states and cities have also recognized it, pivoting from a day long rooted in the celebration of explorer Christopher Columbus, to one focused on the people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism.

