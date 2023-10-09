Rainy first half of the week

Good morning! I’m tracking a series of cold fronts that will impact our region over the next few days. The first cold front will be the weaker of the two, and is expected to push into the area around midday & this afternoon. Rain will spread across the coastline this morning, with a few light showers possible inland. The bulk of the rain will hold off until about midday for the I-5 corridor. Rain should taper off (temporarily) along the coast this afternoon. We’ll catch some drier conditions late this afternoon & evening in our western valleys. Temperatures should only reach the mid 60s. Wind will also pick up for a few hours. Gusts of 30+ mph will be possible along the coast, and gusts should peak around 20-25 mph inland.

The second and stronger cold front will move into the region between tonight and Tuesday morning. This system should bring a heavier shot of rain, followed by a transition to showers during the late morning & afternoon. Our air will turn more unstable behind the front, allowing some downpours and isolated thunderstorms to develop. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible along the coast, with gusts ranging between 25-35 mph inland. Showers & downpours will continue Wednesday, but should taper off overnight.

You might be wondering what our snow level will be like throughout the next few days. Initially, the snow level will be quite high. Toward the end of today, it should bottom out around 9,000 feet. The snow level will be lowest Tuesday morning & Wednesday morning (around 5,000-6,000 feet). Government Camp will stay clear of sticking snow through midweek, but minor snow accumulation will occur from time to time at Timberline Lodge.

Thursday and Friday should be drier days as weak high pressure builds aloft. Sometime late in the day Saturday is when our next round of rain will arrive. A few showers will also be possible Sunday. We’ll get a much better handle on the weekend forecast over the next couple of days.

Have a great Monday!

