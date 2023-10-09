Sheriff: Man arrested for stabbing employee several times at Aloha restaurant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man is in jail after he stabbed an employee at a restaurant in Aloha on Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing at the Gyro House at 530 Southwest 205th Avenue. Deputies learned the suspect, identified as Samuel Eigal Pacheco III, stole food from another person and was confronted by restaurant employees. Pacheco then reportedly stabbed one of the employees several times with a knife and then threatened to stab another employee.

SEE ALSO: 42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

Pacheco fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Then at about 1 a.m. on Monday, deputies learned Pacheco was at a home in Cornelius. Deputies, along with members of the Tactical Negotiation Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit, responded to the home and found Pacheco on the second floor. The sheriff’s office says he refused to cooperate and a K-9 was used to apprehend him.

Pacheco was treated for minor injuries sustained from a K-9 bite, then booked into the Washington County Jail for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.

SEE ALSO: 7 arrested during Milwaukie prostitution sting

The sheriff’s office says more charges are likely.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.