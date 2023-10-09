Sheriff: Man arrested for stabbing employee several times at Aloha restaurant

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man is in jail after he stabbed an employee at a restaurant in Aloha on Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing at the Gyro House at 530 Southwest 205th Avenue. Deputies learned the suspect, identified as Samuel Eigal Pacheco III, stole food from another person and was confronted by restaurant employees. Pacheco then reportedly stabbed one of the employees several times with a knife and then threatened to stab another employee.

SEE ALSO: 42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

Pacheco fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Then at about 1 a.m. on Monday, deputies learned Pacheco was at a home in Cornelius. Deputies, along with members of the Tactical Negotiation Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit, responded to the home and found Pacheco on the second floor. The sheriff’s office says he refused to cooperate and a K-9 was used to apprehend him.

Pacheco was treated for minor injuries sustained from a K-9 bite, then booked into the Washington County Jail for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.

SEE ALSO: 7 arrested during Milwaukie prostitution sting

The sheriff’s office says more charges are likely.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
Firefighters are responding to a serious crash on Highway 47 south of Forest Grove Sunday...
1 dead in crash on Hwy 47 near Forest Grove
Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A car was driven through the front doors of the Tillamook Air Museum early Sunday.
2 in custody after overnight crime spree in Tillamook

Latest News

7 arrested during Milwaukie prostitution sting.
7 arrested during Milwaukie prostitution sting
Oregonians are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day for the third time since the holiday was...
Oregonians celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day
Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
Early morning police chase ends with crash in NE Portland.
Early morning police chase ends with crash in NE Portland