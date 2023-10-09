Soup weather next few days: cool and wet

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We got a gorgeous day to wrap up the weekend! Metro area high temperatures ranged from the upper 70s to low 80s, so we got about what we were expecting- perhaps a hair warmer. The Portland International Airport hit 81 degrees.

Get ready for the big change tomorrow as our first cold front comes through, bringing light, steady rain to the interior valleys around the middle of the day. Rain will eventually taper off in the afternoon, and high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. We will likely see a few sun breaks after that first round of precipitation.

The next (juicier) system comes through early Tuesday morning. More robust rainfall is expected through the morning commute, with showers lingering through the rest of the day. We do have a slight thunderstorm chance in the evening west of the Cascades, and some of those showers could pack a punch. Showers and thunderstorm chances continue into Wednesday, and we may not see things drying out until late Wednesday night. It will be very cool both Tuesday and Wednesday-- highs will top out around 60 degrees. Monday through Wednesday = soup weather as things will be wet, breezy and cooler than average.

A weak ridge will warm temperatures back into the upper 60s Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies before the next wet system comes through Saturday and Sunday.

