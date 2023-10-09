Successful cheetah cub integration marks conservation milestone for Wildlife Safari

WINSTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Wildlife Safari announced the successful integration of a rare cheetah cub into a new family. A groundbreaking move for cheetah conservation efforts.

Over the course of two years, the team at Wildlife Safari helped to ensure Lesedi the cheetah had a successful pregnancy, and in Aug. Lesedi welcomed four healthy cheetah cubs and has been providing them with constant care and attention.

When the cubs were almost five weeks old Wildlife Safair got a call from Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia, the zoo had a single cheetah cub that was just nine days old that could no longer stay with its mother, and the zoo needed to relocate it.

Cheetahs are solitary animals and do not raise single cubs because their milk production decreases with only one cub nursing.

The Metro Richmond Zoo asked if Wildlife Safari would take in the cub and introduce it to Lesedi and her cubs, and Wildlife Safari agreed.

The zoos coordinated travel arrangements for the cub who was approximately two and half weeks younger and much smaller than Lesedi’s cubs.

The team at Wildlife Safari closely monitored Lesedi’s behavior and believed she had the capacity to take care of the additional cub.

The integration went very well and Lesedi immediately accepted the new cub.

