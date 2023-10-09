Tips to find unique, budget-friend date night ideas

On average, New York City has the most expensive date night at $230
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(InvestigateTV) — The average cost for a dinner and movie date night is $159, according to personal finance company MoneyGeek.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with Eventbrite, had several suggestions for fun and budget-friendly dates.

“If you live close to an ocean, a lake or a river, head out and hit the open shores,” Bigham said. “Pack a picnic for free, bring a blanket as long as it’s not super-hot outside or go paddle boarding or kayaking. Also, super inexpensive activity ideas to get you out of the house and break you out of your rut.”

Bigham also suggested a wine tasting as a great date night. She said many local wine shops offer them for free or at low cost.

“Another idea is to go laugh and join some local talent at a comedy club. I’ve seen talent coast-to-coast in tons of different cities, offering tickets for as little as five dollars,” Bigham added. “Now of course the bigger names are going to come with a bigger price tag, but comedy shows are a little hidden gem.”

The civic-minded may enjoy volunteering together, Bigham said. It’s a great way to give back, meet new people and stay connected with your partner.

Bigham also suggested catching a film under the stars. A lot of towns screen movies outside in cool locations. You just need to go online and start searching.

