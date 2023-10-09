Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in Oregon over the weekend

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Lottery says five winning Powerball tickets were sold in the state in recent weeks, including two winners over the weekend.

All winning tickets were for $50,000. Over the weekend, one winning ticket was purchased in Hillsboro, while the other sold in Beaverton.

Jay Haggard, of Tillamook, was one of the $50,000 winners in recent weeks. The Oregon Lottery says the 62-year-old won the prize in the Sept. 30 drawing and claimed it on Friday. Haggard plans to use the money to take his family to a few Seattle Mariners games and pay bills.

The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

