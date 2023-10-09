Two soaking wet days ahead, but drier late week.

Two soaking wet days ahead
Two soaking wet days ahead(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light rain showed up as expected today, and of course clouds moved in as well.  Quite a bit different than the weekend as a weak cold front has moved inland.  That means we’re now “back to normal” weatherwise; the strangely warm temperatures will not be returning.

You can expect two very wet days ahead as a wet weather system moves in late tonight and early tomorrow.  That system will be followed by a cool and unstable airmass.  Afternoon “heating” both tomorrow and Wednesday will allow a few scattered thunderstorms to pop the 2nd half of each day. Some of us get one, others don’t.  Of course, that means scattered downpours too; we’ll be watching the radar closely.

You’ll notice breezy southerly wind later tonight through Wednesday morning as the first weather system moves inland. Then an area of low pressure moving into Washington pulls air northward tomorrow night and Wednesday morning.  We expect gusts 40-50 mph along the beaches at times and 25-30 mph here in the I-5 corridor.  It’s not a damaging wind, but enough for a limb to drop on a powerline somewhere.

After a break Thursday and Friday, a weak weather system moves inland early Saturday morning.  A few showers follow Sunday and Monday too.  All these will be mild systems so no snow in the Cascades below 6,000′.  Timberline could get a dusting the next two mornings, but nothing below that.

ECLIPSE CLOUD FORECAST: We are unsure exactly how much cloud cover we’ll have Saturday morning.  Some models have most of the region totally cloudy, but others imply it’ll be partly cloudy and some of us may see the eclipse.  Stay tuned!  We do know it won’t be totally sunny though.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
Firefighters are responding to a serious crash on Highway 47 south of Forest Grove Sunday...
1 dead in crash on Hwy 47 near Forest Grove
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A car was driven through the front doors of the Tillamook Air Museum early Sunday.
2 in custody after overnight crime spree in Tillamook

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, October 9, 2023.
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (10/9)
Another round of light showers Friday and perhaps Saturday.
Rainy first half of the week
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (10/8)
7 day
Soup weather next few days: cool and wet