Two soaking wet days ahead, but drier late week.

Light rain showed up as expected today, and of course clouds moved in as well. Quite a bit different than the weekend as a weak cold front has moved inland. That means we’re now “back to normal” weatherwise; the strangely warm temperatures will not be returning.

You can expect two very wet days ahead as a wet weather system moves in late tonight and early tomorrow. That system will be followed by a cool and unstable airmass. Afternoon “heating” both tomorrow and Wednesday will allow a few scattered thunderstorms to pop the 2nd half of each day. Some of us get one, others don’t. Of course, that means scattered downpours too; we’ll be watching the radar closely.

You’ll notice breezy southerly wind later tonight through Wednesday morning as the first weather system moves inland. Then an area of low pressure moving into Washington pulls air northward tomorrow night and Wednesday morning. We expect gusts 40-50 mph along the beaches at times and 25-30 mph here in the I-5 corridor. It’s not a damaging wind, but enough for a limb to drop on a powerline somewhere.

After a break Thursday and Friday, a weak weather system moves inland early Saturday morning. A few showers follow Sunday and Monday too. All these will be mild systems so no snow in the Cascades below 6,000′. Timberline could get a dusting the next two mornings, but nothing below that.

ECLIPSE CLOUD FORECAST: We are unsure exactly how much cloud cover we’ll have Saturday morning. Some models have most of the region totally cloudy, but others imply it’ll be partly cloudy and some of us may see the eclipse. Stay tuned! We do know it won’t be totally sunny though.

