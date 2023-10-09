VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip

A driver was shocked when he saw a rat peering in his windshield. (CNN, @NYC_KB/TIKTOK, KEVIN COOP/IG@MISTERCOOP/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX, UNIV OF RICHMOND, ETSY)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:11 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - A New Yorker on a road trip discovered he had a hitchhiking rat with him during his drive upstate.

Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye with a rat peering through the windshield of his BMW at 45 miles per hour.

The rat popped up toward the end of Coop’s three-hour drive from Brooklyn but had apparently been with him the whole time.

“The only thing you can do is just keep driving. The comments on social media are like, ‘Put the windshield wipers on,’” Coop said.

But with only minutes to go until he got to his destination, Coop just kept going. He says he was amazed the rat didn’t blow off the windshield or hood.

When Coop arrived at the wedding, his uninvited guest inspired screeching, but Coop himself had just one request:

“I don’t know where it went. Just don’t eat my wires,” he said in a video.

Two days later, when the wedding festivities ended, Coop found no wires chewed and no sign of the rat.

