Walgreens employees begin walkout

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Employees of Walgreens began a walkout on Monday to demand change.

Reports said employees from as many as 500 Walgreens locations could walk off their jobs. They reported harsh working conditions make it difficult to safely fill prescriptions and could put customers at risk.

One organizer said it’s because of the burdensome prescription and vaccination expectations placed on pharmacists by corporate management. They said the expectations are often based on the number of team members each pharmacy should have, when in reality, staffing is much lower.

In a statement by Walgreens, the corporate acknowledged employees are overworked but that they have made significant boosts in salaries and offered hiring bonuses to maintain staff.

This follows the walk off by pharmacy employees at multiple CVS stores in the Kansas City area last week.

