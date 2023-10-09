Washougal man killed in crash on Hwy 26 near Welches

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver who died in a crash on Highway 26 last week has been identified.

The crash happened at about 5:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, on Highway 26 near milepost 45.5, about three miles east of Welches.

OSP says an investigation showed a westbound Kia Soul crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound semi-truck. The collision caused the semi-truck to leave the roadway and hit several trees. The Kia spun and came to a rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the semi-truck, identified as 67-year-old Clayton Grant Kenyon, of Washougal, died at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the Kia suffered minor injuries. OSP says the driver of the Kia cooperated with the investigation.

Traffic on Highway 26 was impacted for about 10 hours during the crash investigation.

