$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

MILL CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Mill City bought a $1 million winning ticket, according to the Oregon Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold for Monday’s drawing. The Oregon Lottery says a $150,000 winning ticket was sold in Bend, while a $50,000 ticket was sold in both Medford and Eugene.

The numbers for Monday’s drawing were: 16 34 46 55 67 Powerball 14

Wednesday’s drawing is estimated to be $1.725 billion, making it the second largest Powerball jackpot in history.

This current jackpot run began on July 22, and this is the first time two consecutive jackpot runs have produced billion dollar jackpots in the Powerball game.

“Record-breaking Powerball jackpots create excitement, and it’s especially satisfying when we see significant, smaller prizes going to players across Oregon,” said Oregon Lottery’s Player Services Manager Heidi Quiring. “From trips to cars, our winners come in with dreams about how to spend their prize.”

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

