$15K raised for Maui wildfire victims in Oregon coast fundraiser

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A ride on the Oregon Coast Saturday raised thousands of dollars for wildfire victims in Maui.

The organizers of the Ride For Maui said they raised $15,000 during the events. The ride included both motorcycles and cars. It began at the Chinook Windows Casino, went through Siletz and Toledo and ended at the Beach Club in Lincoln City. At the last stop, there were live bands, an auction and raffle.

Motorcycles and cars participated in the Ride for Maui on Saturday. (Lonnie West)

One of the organizers of the ride is a victim of a wildfire in Otis in 2020. Lonnie West and his family lost their home in the fire. He said after the wildfires in Lahaina, he wanted to help people who went through an experience like he did.

West said he plans to donate the money raised directly to families that are wildfire victims.

