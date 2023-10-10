Brett Favre’s deposition in Mississippi’s welfare scandal is rescheduled for December

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media, Oct. 17, 2018, in Jackson, Miss....
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media, Oct. 17, 2018, in Jackson, Miss. The deposition hearing for the civil lawsuit against Favre in Mississippi's welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete's attorneys, a court document filed Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, shows.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The deposition hearing in the civil lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre surrounding Mississippi’s welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete’s attorneys, a court document shows.

Favre is set to answer questions under oath about misspending federal welfare money in Mississippi, where about $77 million in public funds intended to help some of the nation’s poorest people were used to fund pet projects Favre and other well-connected people are accused of supporting with the money. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is among more than three dozen defendants in a lawsuit the state Human Services director filed to recover some of the welfare money.

Favre has denied wrongdoing, sued the state auditor who investigated the misspending for defamation and said he paid back misspent welfare funds.

notice of deposition filed in Hinds County Circuit Court by attorneys for Mississippi’s Department of Human Services said Favre was scheduled to give sworn testimony on Oct. 26 at a hotel in Hattiesburg. A subsequent court document filed Friday shows the hearing has been rescheduled for Dec. 11 based on a request by Favre’s lawyers.

Instead of going to needy families, about $5 million in welfare funds helped pay for a volleyball arena that Favre supported at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, investigators said. Favre’s daughter played volleyball at the school. Another $1.7 million went to develop a concussion treatment drug investigators have said Favre supported.

No criminal charges have been brought against Favre, although a former welfare department director and other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
Firefighters are responding to a serious crash on Highway 47 south of Forest Grove Sunday...
1 dead in crash on Hwy 47 near Forest Grove
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A car was driven through the front doors of the Tillamook Air Museum early Sunday.
2 in custody after overnight crime spree in Tillamook

Latest News

Portlanders react to what is happening in Israel and local Israeli Americans describe their...
Local Israeli Americans say events over the weekend are 'surreal'
Portlanders react to what is happening in Israel and local Israeli Americans describe their...
The latest on Israel, increased strikes against Hamas
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents
Eye safety during the eclipse
Local eye doctor gives tips for protecting eyes during upcoming solar eclipse
On Saturday a so-called ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will be visible in the United States...
Local eye doctor gives tips for protecting eyes during upcoming solar eclipse