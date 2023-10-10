Dave Chappelle sets tour date in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Portland as part of a multi-city tour.

The comedian will play at the Moda Center on Dec. 7 as part of his tour called “Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The comedian and actor gained prominence with his Comedy Central show “Chappelle’s Show.” After a break from performing, Chappelle returned to stand-up, releasing his first special in 13 years in 2017. Chappelle also gained controversy with his remarks on the transgender community.

The comedian’s last visit to Portland was in April 2022.

