Dave Chappelle sets tour date in Portland

Dave Chappelle.
Dave Chappelle.(Mathieu Bitton / Netflix / MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Portland as part of a multi-city tour.

The comedian will play at the Moda Center on Dec. 7 as part of his tour called “Dave Chappelle Live: It’s A Celebration, B!%?#&$!”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The comedian and actor gained prominence with his Comedy Central show “Chappelle’s Show.” After a break from performing, Chappelle returned to stand-up, releasing his first special in 13 years in 2017. Chappelle also gained controversy with his remarks on the transgender community.

The comedian’s last visit to Portland was in April 2022.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
FILE - Portland Police Bureau
Man dies in hospital after shooting in downtown Portland
KPTV file image
Sheriff: Man arrested for stabbing employee several times at Aloha restaurant
Jay Haggard
Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in Oregon over the weekend

Latest News

The Ride for Maui covered roads throughout Lincoln County on Saturday.
$15K raised for Maui wildfire victims in Oregon coast fundraiser
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon
Salt & Straw file.
Salt & Straw to open shop along Vancouver Waterfront
Oregon Capital
Oregon Senate Leaders express support for Israel amidst ongoing conflict