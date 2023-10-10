Deputies searching for suspect in Gaston after chase, shooting; shelter-in-place issued

GASTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect following a chase and shooting near Gaston early Tuesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were involved in a pursuit and shots were fired from the suspect vehicle at some point. The vehicle eventually stopped on Highway 47 and a suspect ran from the vehicle.

The suspect has not been located, and a search is ongoing. The sheriff’s office says a SWAT team is responding to the scene.

A shelter-in-place was issued for residents near Highway 47 within a one mile radius of the Gaston Fire Station, located at 102 East Main Street.

No other details have been released at this time.

