Deputies searching for suspect in Gaston after chase, shooting; shelter-in-place issued

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
GASTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect following a chase and shooting near Gaston early Tuesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were involved in a pursuit and shots were fired from the suspect vehicle at some point. The vehicle eventually stopped on Highway 47 and a suspect ran from the vehicle.

The suspect has not been located, and a search is ongoing. The sheriff’s office says a SWAT team is responding to the scene.

A shelter-in-place was issued for residents near Highway 47 within a one mile radius of the Gaston Fire Station, located at 102 East Main Street.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

