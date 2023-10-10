Former Univ. of Washington student killed in Hamas attack in Israel

(KPTV) - A former Ph.D. student at the University of Washington is among the hundreds of people who’ve died in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Hayim Katsman, 32, was killed in his apartment in Israel on Saturday. His uncle says he died helping his neighbor and her children.

His uncle says Katsman was trying to hide the woman when terrorists burst into his home.

“Found him in the closet, but apparently I think he was lying on top of her, protesting her. They opened fire, he was killed, she survived,” Abe Katsman said.

SEE ALSO: Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Katsman graduated with his doctorate from the University of Washington’s Jackson School of International Studies in June of 2021. He dedicated his studies to understanding the interrelations of religion and politics, notably in Israel and Palestine.

He wasn’t just an academic; he was a DJ, a gardener, and a car mechanic.

Rabbi Mendel Weingarten says Katsman was one of the first people to welcome him when he moved to Washington in 2017.

“He was always very warm welcoming and to the point, he would always check in see how we were doing, always with a smile,” Weingarten said.

The president of the University of Washington released a statement about the attack in Israel. It reads, in part:

“The terror, loss of life and outbreak of war in Israel and Gaza over the weekend, which began with the reprehensible attacks by Hamas, is devastating to all of us, and my heart is with every member of our community who has ties to or loved ones in this deeply troubled region.

The tragic reality is that civilians have borne and will bear the brunt of this violence.”

SEE ALSO: Israel-Gaza conflict hits close to home for many Portland-area communities

A vigil to honor and remember Hayim Katsman is planned for Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.