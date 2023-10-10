FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazers pre-season game

FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazer pre-season game.
FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazer pre-season game.(KPTV)
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The new look Trail Blazers tip off their preseason schedule Tuesday night at the Moda Center.

The team plays The New Zealand Breakers who normally compete In Australia’s National Basketball League.

The preseason continues Thursday at home against The Phoenix Suns, then Saturday on the road in Utah.

On Monday, the Blazers head down to Phoenix for a rematch.

Watch that game live on FOX 12 Plus as we partner with the Blazers to make sure fans can watch it on television for free.

Pre-game starts at 6:30 with tipoff at 7.

This season is the first without NBA All-Star Damian Lillard following a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sept. 27.

This season will also be the first for 2023 #3 draft pick Scoot Henderson and the recently acquired Deandre Aytion who comes to Rip City from Phoenix.

