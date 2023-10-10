Israel-Gaza conflict hits close to home for many Portland-area communities

Local communities in the Portland metro are also feeling the impact of the latest conflict in the Middle East.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:38 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Communities in the Portland metro are also feeling the impact of the latest conflict in the Middle East.

Many people have loved ones thousands of miles away who are directly in the path of utter destruction.

“We’re a bit traumatized, we’re still I think a bit in shock,” Bob Horenstein, Director of Community Relations and Public Affairs of the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, said.

The attack on Israel by Hamas is hitting home here in the Portland area.

Horenstein said it’s been a traumatic few days.

“There’s an Israeli community here, my wife is Israeli,” Horenstein said. “We even know of a girl, who was a kindergartener at our Portland Jewish Academy that’s our community day school. Who moved out, she was there for a year, but she was murdered yesterday or the day before, 22 years old.”

A solidarity event was held at Neveh Shalom Monday evening.

“For us to come together to console one another, for comfort,” Horenstein said.

Seemab Hussaini, who founded Pacific Northwest Justice Group, an organization that focuses on immigrant refugee rights, including Arab and Muslim communities, said the local families he works with are saddened by the growing death toll.

“It’s just a horrifying situation where I think death in itself should not be accepted in any manner or cost,” Hussaini said.

Hussaini said now is a time for compassion for innocent human life.

“It doesn’t condone, and it doesn’t authorize, and it doesn’t say it’s okay for anyone to be attacked, whether Israeli of Palestinian,” Hussaini said. “They’re all a fairly typical people like you and I who strive for the same freedoms, access, health, needs and ask for a future, and work towards it. Just like anybody else.”

People said right now, they’re holding on to hope for peace and healing.

“We’re praying, we’re hoping,” Horenstein said. “We can’t give up hope either.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Portland has set up an emergency fund, check it out here.

To learn more about local refugee resources, check it out here.

