Local eye doctor gives tips for protecting eyes during upcoming solar eclipse

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday a so-called ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will be visible in the United States within a 125-mile-wide path running from the Oregon Coast to Texas.

This kind of eclipse occurs when the moon passes across the sun, covering about 90% of it, and creating a ring-shaped outline of the sun. It’s a phenomenon that hasn’t happened in 11 years.

Experts say that no matter where you plan to watch, you’re going to need more than just good old-fashioned sunglasses.

See Also: Successful cheetah cub integration marks conservation milestone for Wildlife Safari

Dr. Kavita Bhavsar from the Casey Eye Institute says eclipse glasses are built with solar filters to protect the retina from harmful rays and serious consequences.

“There is a risk of getting potential thermal damage to the retina and that can cause permanent blind spots in people’s vision,” she said.

For some, that damage could last for several months, but for others, it’s permanent.

“The damage is usually instantaneous, but people may not notice damage to their vision until an hour or perhaps even later,” Bhavsar said. “The things that you’re looking out for is blind spots in your vision, any type of diminished vision, not seeing like you were before.”

The solar eclipse in 2017 was an example of the moon fully covering the sun, and viewers were able to take off their glasses at certain times, but it won’t be the case this time around.

“The solar rays that can damage your retina will be present during the entire event,” Bhavsar said. “So it’s really important to wear eye protection for the entire event.”

If anyone has eclipse shades from 2017, they can actually still use them unless they’re scratched or damaged.

Dr. Bhavsar says she saw very few people with eye damage after that eclipse event, and she hopes that people will remember what they learned for this next shining moment.

See Also: Oregonians celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

“The eclipse in 2017 was really special, totality happened and I think there was a lot of interest in that eclipse, but I do think that there is still continued interest in this eclipse, especially because it’s a special ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse,” she said.

For a vetted list of suppliers who sell solar eclipse glasses, you can visit the American Astronomical Society’s website here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.