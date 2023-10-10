Local Israeli Americans say events over the weekend are ‘surreal’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was an attack on Israel that stunned the world over the weekend, including those living in Portland who have connections to the region

Mikele Schnitman is an Israeli-American living in the Portland area. He has family and friends living in the country. He said his family is accounted for but he knows people who are reported missing. He described what it was like to watch the attack unfold thousands of miles away from Israel.

See Also: 42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot

“Mostly surreal,” Schnitman said. “At midnight I sent my mom cute pictures of what we did that day with the kids to make her happy.”

Schnitman said he’s been in contact with loved ones since the fighting broke out on Saturday.

Portlanders react to what is happening in Israel and local Israeli Americans describe their experiences over the weekend.

“Every time you check, the numbers start racking up,” Schnitman said. “The horror of it unfolds. It’s still unfolding and now a couple of days later survivors are telling their stories.”

Those survivors include some of Schnitman’s friends who were at the Supernova music festival. He said when Hamas descended on the festival, they tried to escape in their car.

“There was a blockade, they thought it was the police,” Schnitman said. “It was Hamas and they started spraying bullets. My friends were sure hundreds were already dead.”

His friends escaped to a military base nearby but Hamas militants had overtaken it. They hid until Israeli forces arrived to rescue them and other survivors.

“They managed to help carry wounded soldiers to the helicopter and they evacuated,” Schnitman said.

Elias Stahl also has family and friends living in Israel. He said they’re all accounted for too but he does have friends who have been called to serve in the Israeli army.

“Without going into politics, I think the act of what Hamas has done to its own population as well as for the Israeli population is unforgivable,” Stahl said.

See Also: Family, friends gather at Hillsboro airport to honor 20-year-old killed in plane crash

Seemab Hussaini founded an organization that focuses on immigrant refugee rights in Northeast Portland. He is an advocate for the Palestinian community. He wants peace and livable conditions for everyone in region.

“They’re fairly typical people like you and I who strive for the same freedoms, access, health care needs, and ask for a future and work towards it just like anybody else,” Hussaini said.

“Muslims, Jews, Christians, Americans, Middle Easterners, Europeans it doesn’t matter,” Stahl said. “Standing up for humanity and universal values are now more important than ever.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.