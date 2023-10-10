Oregon Senate Leaders express support for Israel amidst ongoing conflict

Oregon Capital
Oregon Capital(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Both Democratic and Republican Senate Leaders in Oregon have come together to express support for Israel and condemn Hamas.

The statement follows a series of attacks against Israel and retaliation against Palestine leading to hundreds of deaths of Israelis and Palestinians.

“We unequivocally stand with our ally Israel and affirm their right to defend themselves from the brutal terrorist acts perpetrated by Iranian-backed Hamas. We mourn the tragic loss of hundreds of innocent civilian lives.”

SEE ALSO: Israel-Gaza conflict hits close to home for many Portland-area communities

The statement was released jointly from Senate Democratic Leader Kate Lieber and Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp.

“This violence and chaos must end. The terrorists responsible for the heinous attack must face severe consequences, and we call on Hamas to release all hostages immediately.”

