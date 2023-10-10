Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Salem late Monday night.

At about 11:11 p.m., Salem police tweeted they were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian at Lancaster Drive and Sunnyview Road. The person who died has not yet been identified.

The northbound and southbound lanes on Lancaster Drive were closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

