Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver in Salem

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:18 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Salem late Monday night.

At about 11:11 p.m., Salem police tweeted they were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian at Lancaster Drive and Sunnyview Road. The person who died has not yet been identified.

The northbound and southbound lanes on Lancaster Drive were closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
FILE - Portland Police Bureau
Man dies in hospital after shooting in downtown Portland
KPTV file image
Sheriff: Man arrested for stabbing employee several times at Aloha restaurant
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks

Latest News

Continued Cold Case funding
Washington County DA’s Office announces continued DOJ funding for Cold Case Unit
Solidarity gathering for Israel
Israel-Gaza conflict hits close to home for many Portland-area communities
Local communities in the Portland metro are also feeling the impact of the latest conflict in...
Israel-Gaza conflict hits close to home for many local Portland-area communities
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced this month it secured $533,200 in grant...
Washington County DA’s Office announces continued DOJ funding for Cold Case Unit