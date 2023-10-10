Police seeking additional victims to Aloha man charged with rape

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for additional victims following the indictment and arrest of an Aloha man.

Gerardo “Cesar” De Paz Mayorga, 33, was indicted and arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault. Following an investigation De Paz Mayorga turned himself in at the Washington County Jail last Monday.

In September, De Paz Mayorga was indicted by a grand jury and now faces charges that include unlawful sexual penetration, sexual abuse and sodomy.

The charges stem from an incident earlier this year at De Paz Mayorga’s home in Aloha. The victim, who police say was unable to provide consent due to impairment, was sexually assaulted by De Paz Mayorga.

During the investigation another incident involving De Paz Mayorga was discovered. Detectives are currently investigating a possible second assault involving a woman who was unable to consent at a Hillsboro hotel a few days before the assault in his home. Detectives suspect there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding either event mentioned or potential additional assaults involving De Paz Mayorga is asked to contact detectives by calling the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

