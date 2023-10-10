Salt & Straw to open shop along Vancouver Waterfront

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Salt & Straw, the famous Portland-based ice cream company, is set to open a new shop on the Vancouver Waterfront at the beginning of 2024.

Salt & Straw will join a growing number of businesses along the redeveloped waterfront.

A spokesperson for the ice cream company says this is an exciting expansion for the brand as Kim Malek, Co-Founder and CEO of Salt & Straw, has been actively searching for the ideal location in Vancouver for several years.

SEE ALSO: Local eye doctor gives tips for protecting eyes during upcoming solar eclipse

As part of its expansion into Vancouver, Salt & Straw plans to hire approximately 20 to 25 individuals from the area, which they say emphasizes a commitment to the community.

The anticipated opening date for the new shop is Jan. 2024.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.