Soaking wet through Wednesday then drier late week

Rain showers have been relatively light so far today, but that is changing right now. Get ready for a soaking wet evening! A large area of showers is moving onshore and into the Coast Range. Some of these showers are producing lightning in the wake of a cold front that passed through earlier today.

The cool and unstable airmass streaming inland this evening sits over us most of tomorrow. That produces a mix of showers, sunbreaks, and a few downpours. The morning commute will likely be very wet along with a gusty southerly wind. We expect a few scattered thunderstorms mixed in as well. Anyone west of the Cascades could pick up 1 to 1.5″ rain by the time it ends Wednesday evening. Even heavier totals of 2-4″ are possible in the Cascades, finally dousing what remains of any summer fires. Snow levels remain quite high with sticking snow only touching Timberline Lodge up at 6,000′. There will not be any pass elevation snow in our viewing area.

Showers die down tomorrow evening and then we remain dry through Friday evening. A weak system comes through Friday night with leftover showers Saturday. A wetter Pacific weather system arrives later Sunday through Monday next week, producing another soaking.

To summarize, only Thursday and Friday will be dry and even those high school football games could see rain after sunset Friday. Wet weather is here for a while.

ECLIPSE WEATHER: There’s a better than 50% chance that almost no one will be able to see the eclipse Saturday morning in Oregon. There’s still a chance the clouds will break in spots at 9:15am, but it’s not looking likely. Yes, there’s still a chance, but lots of clouds will be leftover from Friday night’s system and more clouds are moving inland at the same time.

