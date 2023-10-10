Teen arrested after making threats towards middle school in Keizer

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday night after police say he made threats toward a Keizer middle school.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The investigation began on Saturday night when police were notified by a parent whose child had seen a concerning post on Instagram. Police say in the post, the suspect threatened to shoot up Claggett Creek Middle School on a specific day and time.

During the investigation, police were able to identify and locate the teen responsible for the post.

The teenage boy, whose name has not been released, was arrested at about 8:50 p.m. on Monday at his Salem home. He was interviewed by detectives and processed for the crimes of disorderly conduct, police say.

No other details have been released by Keizer police at this time.

