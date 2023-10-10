Trail Blazers mourning loss of Terry Dischinger

Former Purdue basketball player Terry Dischinger speaks during a news conference for Collegiate...
Former Purdue basketball player Terry Dischinger speaks during a news conference for Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductions in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Dischinger is a member of the class of 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers organization is mourning the loss of former player Terry Dischinger, who has died at the age of 81. Dischinger, known for a career both on and off the basketball court, spent his final NBA season with the Trail Blazers during the 1972-73 season.

Dischinger’s basketball career began at Purdue University, where he earned acclaim as a consensus first-team All-American during his junior and senior seasons while obtaining a BS in chemical engineering.

His time at Purdue led to him joining the U.S. National Team, contributing to their Gold Medal victory at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

SEE ALSO: Jrue Holiday traded to Boston as Portland continues making moves

Dischinger made his NBA debut as the 10th overall pick by the Chicago Zephyrs (now the Washington Wizards) in the 1962 NBA Draft, earning Rookie of the Year in 1963.

After two seasons away in while serving in the U.S. Army, Dischinger returned to the NBA, first in Detroit and the Portland.

Post NBA, Dischinger made a name for himself in orthodontics, according to the Trail Blazers organization.

He earned his DDS from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and furthered his orthodontic training at Oregon Health and Science University’s School of Dentistry. He later practiced orthodontics in Lake Oswego for more than 30 years.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
FILE - Portland Police Bureau
Man dies in hospital after shooting in downtown Portland
KPTV file image
Sheriff: Man arrested for stabbing employee several times at Aloha restaurant
Zachery Phillips
Suspect taken into custody in Gaston after chase, shooting

Latest News

Dave Chappelle.
Dave Chappelle sets tour date in Portland
The Ride for Maui covered roads throughout Lincoln County on Saturday.
$15K raised for Maui wildfire victims in Oregon coast fundraiser
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon
Salt & Straw file.
Salt & Straw to open shop along Vancouver Waterfront