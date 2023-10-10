Very wet next two days

Good morning! A slightly stronger cold front compared to Monday’s system is spreading rain inland early on this Tuesday. This front is going to pack more of a punch, with moderate rainfall rates and stronger wind. Peak wind gusts will range between 35-50 mph along the coast, and 25-40 mph inland. Rain will transition to showers later today, and that’s when things will get a bit more interesting. Our air will turn more unstable, especially with sunbreaks and some surface heating. Downpours will eventually develop this afternoon & evening, and a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 60s. Frequent showers & isolated storms are also expected Wednesday, along with similar temperatures.

How much rain is projected over the next couple of days? Quite a bit, especially for locations along & west of the Cascades. Our inland valleys should pick up about 1-2″, and the coast will end up with about 1.50-2.50″. The higher elevations will be the big winners, especially along western facing mountain slopes. Precipitation totals should range between about 2-4 inches. The snow level will bounce back & forth between about 6,000-7,000 feet. Timberline Lodge could see minor snow accumulations during the coolest times of the day.

Weak high pressure is still forecast to build overhead Thursday & Friday, bringing us dry & comfortable conditions. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s and low 70s. A breezy east wind will also develop in the Gorge & the east side of the metro area. Clouds will build in toward the end of the workweek, with a chance of showers returning Saturday.

We’re keeping a close eye on Saturday’s cloud cover forecast since the eclipse will be taking place between 9:15-9:20 A.M. Most computer models suggest it’ll be a cloudy morning. There could be some breaks in the clouds to spot the eclipse, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up. A few more showers will be possible Sunday A.M., with a drier afternoon on tap. The next soaker of a day could be next Monday.

Drive safe out there today. It’s going to be a wet morning commute!

