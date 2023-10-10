Washington County DA’s Office announces continued DOJ funding for Cold Case Unit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced this month it secured $533,200 in grant funding, called “Prosecuting Cold Cases Using DNA”, to support it’s Cold Case Unit.

On Oct. 3, the Washington County Board of Commissioners coted to accept the grant funds from the Department of Justice.

“It allows us to continue the work we started three years ago trying to open up and breathe some new life into what people call cold cases,” said Washington County DA Kevin Barton. "

The Cold Case Unit was created in 2020 with a similar grant. According to the DA’s Office, they conducted a review of all cold case homicides to identify their potential to be prosecuted with additional investigation. Of the 43 identified cases dating back to 1968, at least 14 contain DNA evidence.

Initial funding led investigators to identify, arrest, and charge a man with the 1988 murder of his estranged wife Deborah Lee Atrops. They have also been able to close the 1983 murder case of Nancy McEvers.

The Cold Case Unit is operated in partnership with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Mark Povolny says while a case may be considered cold, it’s never closed.

“It’s not like they just sit on a shelf and gather dust and no one looks at it for some period of time,” said Povolny. “They are all assigned to somebody all the time. It’s really important for families to know that even when a case is given that cold case label, it’s still being actively looked at. Being able to reach out to the family and tell them there is some activity and to stay by their phone, that we may be calling them in the near future, that’s really meaningful to them. Reaching out to the family to let them know that hey, we were able to solve this and make an arrest, those are very meaningful conversations I’ve been able to be a part of and they are things I will remember for the rest of my career.”

The grant funds two part-time investigators, one part-time forensic consultant, and other associated expenses through September 30, 2026. It also allows the unit to investigate additional cold case violent crimes, including potentially hundreds of unsolved sexual assaults.

“It doesn’t matter how much time has gone by or how old a case may be,” said DA Barton. “At the end of the day, justice delayed is truly justice denied. Our goal is to provide that sense of justice for victims and families.”

