Washington DOC officially closes Larch Corrections

The Larch Correction Center sign is shown at Larch Correctional Facility Friday, April 20,...
The Larch Correction Center sign is shown at Larch Correctional Facility Friday, April 20, 2012, in Yacolt, Wash.(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
YACOLT Wash. (KPTV) - Larch Corrections Center, a minimum-security facility located near Yacolt, is set to close Tuesday after a Clark County judge ruled in favor of the Department of Corrections (DOC) on Monday.

According to the Washington Department of Correction, all inmates have undergone the classification process and were subsequently transferred to various facilities across the state.

The DOC says with the closure of LCC, a majority of its employees accepted positions at other DOC facilities or within different state agencies. However, ten staff members will continue their roles at the facility.

The closure is described as a “warm closure,” meaning it retains the potential for future reopening if necessary. The remaining employees are being kept on to keep the facility in good condition.

“This is the result of investments made by the governor and legislature in sentencing alternatives and more humane treatment of those convicted of drug crimes,” stated DOC Secretary Cheryl Strange. “We have an abundance of minimum-security beds and need to refocus our resources to provide those in our care and custody with the mental health, educational, programming, and healthcare access best suited to meet their needs. We are pleased the court recognized our authority to close Larch.”

The decision to close LCC was announced in June as part of an initiative to address declining incarceration rates. Mandated releases during the pandemic, alternative sentencing programs, and changes in sentencing laws have left the DOC with an excess of minimum-security beds, according to officials.

