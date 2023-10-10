WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video

A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OTHELLO, Wash. (CNN) – For the next minute or so, don’t let anyone pull the wool over your eyes or you’ll miss the massive herd of sheep crossing the road.

There’s no point in trying to count the sheep because of how many there are in a drone video taken in Othello, Washington.

A few men on utility vehicles herded the sheep while another man strung plastic fencing across the highway.

If the video is sped up, it becomes weirdly mesmerizing and oddly reminiscent of cow art by a Kansas character who calls himself Farmer Derek.

Derek drove around strategically dropping feed for the cows so that the drone overhead captured them forming a smiley face.

