2 arrested during Lincoln City child luring sting

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Two men are in custody after an investigation into child luring, according to the Lincoln City Police Department.

Officials say officers have been conducting several investigations over the last several months by posing as underage kids on social media. The undercover officers were approached by adult men offering to meet and have sex.

On Aug. 21, 30-year-old Ryan R. Braddock of Otis, was arrested on unrelated charges, according to police. Prior to being taken into custody, Braddock had been chatting with two different undercover officers posing as 15-year-olds. Braddock was subsequently booked into the Lincoln County Jail on 2 counts of Luring a Minor, 2 counts of Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the second degree, and Parole Violation.

The second arrest came on Oct. 2 when officers arrested 49-year-old James O. Robinson of Myrtle Point after arriving at an unnamed location to meet up with a minor for sex. He was taken to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked on criminal charges of Luring a Minor, Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the first degree, Attempted Rape III, and Attempted Sodomy III and Attempted Sexual Abuse III.

The Lincoln County Police Department encourages parents to be aware of their children’s internet presence and discuss the dangers of communicating with strangers online.

