Another wet & breezy day, drying out tonight

Good morning! It was a very wet night for locations west of the Cascades, and showery weather will continue for much of today. An area of low pressure is developing right offshore of the Washington Coast. This system will move onshore later today, bringing a lot of moisture with it. Downpours and isolated thunderstorms are expected, along with a breezy southerly wind. Wind gusts will in the ballpark of 35 mph. Eventually the wind will turn out of the west & calm down this evening.

Showers will taper off tonight as the aforementioned weather system moves east of the Cascades. Areas of fog and low clouds can be expected heading into Thursday morning. During the afternoon , a breezy east wind will develop. This will clear out the clouds and warm temperatures to about 70 degrees. It’ll feel great out there tomorrow afternoon! Friday won’t be much different, although clouds should build in late in the day.

A weak frontal system will brush western Oregon and Washington between Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing a chance of showers. Expect wetter weather along the coast, with just scattered light showers inland. From what I’m seeing, the majority of Saturday should be dry (but cloudy). Once again, showers could move in late Saturday heading into Sunday.

We’re keeping a close eye on the late Sunday to Monday time frame. A more significant weather system linked to an atmospheric river could drive a lot of rain into western Oregon and southwest Washington. Luckily, river levels shouldn’t be all that high, so flooding isn’t a huge concern. That being said, be prepared for quite the soaker early next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

