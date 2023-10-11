A behind the scene’s look at comedy legend David Spade’s new game show ‘Snake Oil’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Comedian David Spade is hosting his first game show Snail Oil! The show asks contestants to figure out which businesses are real or fake (snake oil) with the help of celebrity advisors. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the comic to learn more about the show and what it’s like performing in the Northwest.

Snake Oil airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on FOX 12.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.