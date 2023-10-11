Bernadette the tiger leaving Oregon Zoo to move to Minnesota

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bernadette the tiger is saying goodbye to the Rose City.

The Oregon Zoo says the Amur tiger will be leaving on Sunday, Oct. 15, and will call the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul, Minnesota her new home.

Bernadette first arrived in Portland in 2019 and made a big impression on visitors and zoo staff.

The zoo says while it will be hard to say goodbye, staff are happy she will have the opportunity to raise cubs and help ensure a long-term future for one of the world’s rarest big cats.

“We will all miss Bernie,” said Amy Hash, who supervises the Oregon Zoo’s Amur tiger area. “She is a spicy tiger — playful and always one step ahead. Now she’s taking another important step, and we are so proud we got to be part of her story.”

The zoo says Amur tigers are at serious risk of extinction, with only about 500 believed to remain in their native range. Along with poaching and habitat loss, a lack of genetic variation threatens the tigers.

Though the Oregon Zoo says it lacks adequate denning space for tigers to raise cubs, it plays a critical role in the Species Survival Plan by housing tigers not currently recommended for breeding.

After Bernadette leaves, the zoo says it will be making minor updates to the tiger habitat and expects to welcome a pair of young male tigers later this fall.

