Bob Day to be sworn in as interim chief of police for PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bob Day will be sworn in as the interim chief of police for the Portland Police Bureau on Wednesday.

The ceremony is scheduled to happened at about 8:30 a.m. Day is replacing Chief Chuck Lovell who has been Mayor Ted Wheeler’s longest serving police chief. Lovell will still be working within the police bureau, but more specifically with their community engagement efforts.

Lovell was sworn in June of 2020 during an unprecedented time in the city’s history. His three years in the position overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic and protests in the summer of 2020.

RELATED: PPB Chief Chuck Lovell resigning; interim chief selected

He says his time leading the bureau has been hugely challenging, but some of his proudest achievements have been implementing new body cams and increasing internal accountability on staff.

During the announcement last month, Lovell said he is looking forward to moving on.

“Personally for me, it’s just time for transition,” Lovell said. “And I think it’s the right change for the police bureau and the city.”

Mayor Wheeler said he is refraining from appointing a permanent replacement until a new mayor takes over in 2023 and has instead appointed Day as interim chief.

Day has a long history with the bureau, last serving as deputy chief to Danielle Outlaw in 2019. He says in his new role, rebuilding trust with the public will be one of his top priorities.

“I absolutely am hopeful that Portland can once again become a city and a place, a destination for families, business, tourist, community service, grassroot initiatives, the things that we all are so familiar with and remember and long for,” Day said.

SEE ALSO: Portland man free from prison after being wrongfully convicted

Day also said he is not interested in moving into the role of chief permanently, and that he will focus on helping recruit the best choice for the role when the time comes.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.