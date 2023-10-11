Deputies find unusual pizza topping during traffic stop

Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.
Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSAMOND, Calif. (Gray News) – Deputies in California found an unusual topping on a pizza during a vehicle search – a gun.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Rosamond area on Tuesday and found the driver, 47-year-old Danny Carson, had a warrant and previous weapons violations.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5...
While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns – one of which was concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.

Deputies said they arrested Carson and the three passengers in the vehicle. All four were booked at the Justice Receiving Facility on multiple weapon and drug charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
Zachery Phillips
Suspect taken into custody in Gaston after chase, shooting
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon
KPTV file image
Man dies after being hit by driver while walking across Salem street
For more than two decades, Danyale Gill sat in an Oregon prison on a 44-year sentence. Though...
Portland man free from prison after being wrongfully convicted

Latest News

Bob Day
Bob Day to be sworn in as interim chief of police for PPB
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israel’s Netanyahu, opposition agree on unity government and war cabinet after Hamas attack
An Oregon K-9 has a brand new look and some extra protection thanks to a generous donation.
Yamhill County K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles through generous donation
File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On...
Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September, biggest year-over-year gain since April
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
A Black medic wounded on D-Day will be honored for treating dozens of troops under enemy fire