Former Washington Co. Jail deputy pleads guilty to assault

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A former jail deputy for the Washington County Jail plead guilty to second degree attempted assault on Tuesday.

Former jail deputy Rian Alden plead guilty to a felony charge of second degree attempted assault following an event in March of 2018.

Alden was working as a deputy in the Washington County Jail when the victim, Albert Molina, had been arrested for DUII and was being processed into the jail by Alden. Molina was intoxicated at the time and was having difficulty following orders.

During the booking photo process, Alden ran towards Molina and slammed him into a wall. Molina was knocked unconscious and was taken to a hospital where he was treated for significant injuries to the head.

Alden was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 for assault in the second degree. In 2021, the Oregon Supreme Court decided State v. Owen, which changed the legal proof requirements for that crime, making convictions more difficult. Despite these changes, the case proceeded to trial with a jury selection on Tuesday.

After the jury selection, Alden changed his plea. A senior judge sentenced Alden to a suspended three-year prison sentence and formal probation to be supervised by the Washington County Community Corrections Department.

As part of his sentence, Alden will submit a DNA sample and undergo an anger evaluation and treatment. If he violates any terms of his supervision, the court will be able to impose his suspended three-year prison sentence.

