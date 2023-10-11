At least 1 hurt in SW Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -At least one person has been hurt in a shooting in Southwest Portland on Wednesday according to a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson.

Police responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 10 Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. The intersection is closed for investigation one block in each direction and is expected to stay closed for awhile.

Officials confirmed at least one victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

