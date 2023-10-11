At least 1 hurt in SW Portland shooting

Police lights generic
Police lights generic
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -At least one person has been hurt in a shooting in Southwest Portland on Wednesday according to a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson.

Police responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 10 Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. The intersection is closed for investigation one block in each direction and is expected to stay closed for awhile.

Officials confirmed at least one victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon
Zachery Phillips
Suspect taken into custody in Gaston after chase, shooting
For more than two decades, Danyale Gill sat in an Oregon prison on a 44-year sentence. Though...
Portland man free from prison after being wrongfully convicted
KPTV file image
Man dies after being hit by driver while walking across Salem street

Latest News

According to a video sent by a viewer, a possible tornado formed in La Center.
NWS confirms tornado spotted in La Center
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
According to a video sent by a viewer, a possible tornado formed in La Center.
Possible tornado spotted in La Center
According to a video sent by a viewer, a possible tornado formed in La Center.
Possible tornado spotted in La Center