Man says Portland drug, homelessness crisis continues to pose problems

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Southeast Portland man is urging officials and elected leaders to do more to address the homeless and drug crises in the city.

The man didn’t want to be identified; we spoke to him at his home near 122nd and Burnside Tuesday afternoon. He’s lived and worked in the area for around a year and says he’s seen a lot of problems, particularly drugs. While he hasn’t seen an overdose, a colleague has.

“They are all using that drug called fentanyl,” he said. “My supervisor has told somebody that they had to get off the ledge. No sooner had they left off the ledge they overdosed.”

He’s also had to have conversations regarding safety at his job and says situations at times hinder him from doing his job.

“My supervisor says if you feel unsafe, don’t go out and patrol,” he said. “When I go on patrol I got to take pictures of the property. Sometimes they get mad when I take pictures, but they are on our property.”

He says he’s run into problems with people experiencing homelessness who disregard signs reading ‘no trespassing’ where he works and says some have gotten hostile when he asks them to move.

“When they get kicked out of in front of one building, they go to another building,” he said. “When they kicked out of all the buildings, they go to the TriMet platform. It’s just a cycle over and over again. It’s all over, it’s not just where I work at.”

He wants the city to do something, saying the camping ban isn’t enforced and it won’t work.

“People need to be forced to go into shelters I guess,” he said.

