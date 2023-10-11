Multiple unions rally at PPS HQ in solidarity as bargaining continues for several groups of workers

Members of several unions rallied together Tuesday demanding fair contracts.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:44 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Several groups of Portland Public Schools’ (PPS) workers remain at the bargaining table and still haven’t reached an agreement with the district.

Hundreds rallied at PPS headquarters Tuesday evening with a practice picket line wrapped around the building.

The many faces in the sea of hundreds – each with their own story about their time working for Portland Public Schools.

“I’m a lunch lady, and I’ve been working for almost 24 years,” Danette Voytko, a nutrition service worker, said.

“I had to move out of Portland my wages weren’t enough, so I live in St. Helens now. The drive itself is insane,” Olivia Feather, a nutrition service lead, said.

“We are not making a livable wage,” Shelley Kellams, a paraeducator, said.

Multiple unions rallied at district headquarters on Tuesday as bargaining continues for several major groups, including both the teachers union and the union representing custodians and nutrition service workers.

Dr. Renard Adams, Chief of Research, Assessment and Accountability for PPS said the district’s financial limitations are “very real.”

“I was an aide, a paraeducator, and a middle school special educator, so when our teachers say the work is hard, I know,” Dr. Adams said. “And we can both acknowledge the work is hard, and that there are very real financial limitations on what we can offer if we want to sustain the success we’re seeing in our schools. We ask our educators to come back to the bargaining table and work with us to find a compromise that keeps our students at the center.”

In a statement from the district speaking specifically to the bargaining efforts with the teachers union, PPS said, “We are far apart on finances – and that distance seems to be rooted, in part, in misunderstandings.”

The president of the teacher’s union said they stand firm on what they feel staff and students need to thrive.

“I don’t think it’s a misunderstanding, I think it’s a mis-prioritization of what needs to happen in our district,” Angela Bonilla, President, Portland Association of Teachers, said.

The next session between the teacher’s union and the district is set for Wednesday, October 11th.

