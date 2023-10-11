Multnomah Co. to fund 20-bed stabilization center after sobering center plans fall through

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County plans to open a new stabilization center to help people get off the streets and back on their feet. It comes after plans for a sobering center in the City of Portland fell through when the County lost a federal grant.

The $550,000 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance would have provided transportation services from the streets to the center, but plans for that center fell through after too many delays.

The sobering center- a space for drug users to detox and recover- would have served to replace the previous one in the city, which closed down in 2019.

Instead, the County is now directing investments to a stabilization center under the Behavioral Health Emergency Coordinating Network (BHECN), with 20 beds and recovery services for those coming out of sobering services elsewhere.

The County says the more than $8 million investment is meant to create an easier connection to stable housing.

They shared a statement on the transportation funding falling through, which read:

“We’ve moved forward to fund for a stabilization center with urgency thanks to recommendations from our healthcare experts and the investment of our Board. Commissioner Brim-Edwards will be leading work on additional sobering capacity, with 17 sobering beds coming online already this year. That is the progress our partners have helped stand up and our community expects. We are absolutely disappointed that this funding is not available for first responders to use now. There’s still a gap in non-emergency transportation, which is why it is in our work plan and is a priority.”

The City of Portland also said moving forward on those resources is a priority for them, and said in a statement:

“Our community desperately needs immediate stabilization resources and we will continue working with our regional partners to help get these online. It’s important to note that the drug crisis—especially synthetic drugs—requires us to take a different approach to stabilization resources. Our hope is for a comprehensive plan under the Behavioral Health Emergency Coordination Network (BHECN) to offer a spectrum of services including sobering centers, drop off centers, and other vitally needed stabilization resources.”

A location for the stabilization center has not yet been decided.

Along with funding for the stabilization center, the County also approved funding for eight sobering beds, transitional housing services and rental assistance vouchers under the behavioral health emergency coordinating network.

Details of the projects were outlined by the County as follows:

Crisis Services / Sobering

-Description: Eight sobering beds, plus $150k for design, planning and project development funding.

-Funding Amount: $150K (One-Time Only)

-Allocation Strategy: The Chair directed Commissioner Brim-Edwards to lead this effort in collaboration with the Behavioral Health division’s (BHD) crisis services, the City of Portland, and in alignment with OHA’s 988/Crisis Now work at the state.

Stabilization and transitional housing

-Description: Two adjacent housing programs in Gresham: one short-term (14 days) stabilization housing for 10 to 12 people, and one longer-term (four to six months) transitional housing for 10 to 12 people.

-Services: Substance use and mental health stabilization and transitional housing services

-Funding Amount: $1.2M (One-Time Only)

-Allocation Strategy: BHD existing contract

Recovery oriented housing: permanent supportive housing (with regional long-term rent assistance)

-Description: 25 regional long-term rent assistance vouchers and support services for assertive community treatment and intensive case management teams to support individuals with dual diagnoses in mental health and substance use disorder with permanent supportive housing.

-Funding Amount: $750,000 (on-going)

-Allocation Strategy: Expansion of existing programs between the Joint Office of Homeless Services and BHD.

Recovery oriented housing: recovery oriented transitional housing

-Description: Flexible rent assistance for projects for assistance in transitioning from homelessness (PATH) to support individuals after they exit substance use disorder treatment with transitional housing (up to 24 months).

-Funding Amount: $1.14M (on-going)

-Allocation Strategy: Expansion of existing program: PATH

Recovery oriented housing: Recovery housing

-Description: Recovery housing is a cost-effective and evidenced-based program that provides individuals in remission from substance use disorder a community living environment that is often coupled with ongoing treatment and recovery services.

-Funding Amount: $5,104,881 (One-Time Only)

-Allocation Strategy: A solicitation will go out this fiscal year to providers qualified through the substance use disorder continuum services RFPQ (Category 5: Supportive Housing Services), BHECN RFPQ (Category 5: Shelter/Housing) and other qualifying procurements.

