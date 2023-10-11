N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A north Portland church leader was indicted by a Washington County grand jury Wednesday for multiple counts of first and third-degree sex abuse, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Christopher Michael Pruitt, 39, of Beaverton is accused of inappropriately touching two girls who were members the small congregation he was pastoring at Our Father’s House Ministries Church.

According to Beaverton police, Pruitt began running the church, Our Father’s House Ministries, out of his home in north Beaverton before recently moving the location to north Portland.

Pruitt was taken into custody Oct. 5 and lodged at the Washington County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Detectives believe Pruitt may have more victims and ask that anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Patrick McNair via email at pmcnair@beavertonoregon.gov or by phone at 503.526.2261.

