Newport man recovering from crash struggling to adjust

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - A young man is recovering after getting into a serious car accident.

His family says while they’re thankful he’s alive, they’re concerned about how he’s going to be able to provide for himself while he recovers.

20-year-old Jacob Day’s father, Chris, explained that his son went to pick up his friend in Newport. The plan was to bring him to the airport in Portland, but on their way back a driver pulled out in front of them at highway speeds and they hit them head on.

Chris Day said that’s when Jacob’s friend, who was unharmed in the crash, called him.

“I just told the kid, ‘put my kid on the phone. Let me talk to my son.’ Frantically, he says, ‘Dad, I’m hurt pretty bad. I need you to get here as soon as you can.’”

Chris believes the driver of the truck who pulled out onto the highway in front of his son saw the car just ahead of him exit. He is under the impression they were unaware his 20-year-old was behind them, leading to the crash, and “deploying the airbags and making his car completely useless.”

He said first responders arrived quickly to help his son but had a hard time getting him out of the car because of an injury to his hip. Due to a pre-existing medical issue, he also explained that Jacob was having difficulty breathing.

“I wanted to cry,” he recalled. “You just kind of go into fight or flight mode and want to be there with them. Honestly, I couldn’t figure out what to do fast enough, but to get up and get dressed and go.”

Jacob was taken to a hospital in Newport, where his father said doctors had trouble stabilizing his injured leg. He was then life-flighted to Portland’s Legacy Emmanuel hospital, where he would spend several days until there was room for him in surgery.

Day said following the surgery, Jacob seems to be doing okay now. However, making a full recovery could take years and he can’t do much to provide for his girlfriend and her child while recovering.

“He was the sole provider for them,” Day said, “and so he’s pretty much stuck.”

Day went on to say his son is usually full of energy. But he’s been having a hard time since the crash, which he said has been burned into Jacob’s memory.

“He’s been having nightmares since the accident,” he said, “and he doesn’t really want to get in a car.”

Day said this is Jacob’s fourth trip to the hospital this year, and he feels like his son just can’t catch a break.

This time around when he got that phone call, he couldn’t’ help but fear the worst. After seeing photos of the wreck, Day said he feels blessed that his son’s alive

“I just can’t describe how lucky I am that he’s still here with us.”

Day said his son is trying to figure out what his next steps are, and the friend who was also in the car accident, set up a GoFundMe for him to help him while he has no choice but to be away from work.

Day would also like to caution drivers to just take an extra second to look before pulling out.

