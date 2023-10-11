Oregon Humane Society hosts free pet clinic at Blanchet House

A man holds his dog in Portland on Tues. Oct. 10, 2023.
A man holds his dog in Portland on Tues. Oct. 10, 2023.(KPTV)
By Drew Marine
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Pets are like family, so it’s important to keep them happy and healthy. But people experiencing homelessness might not always be able to bring them to see a veterinarian, which is why the Oregon Humane Society hosted a free pet clinic at Blanchet House on Tuesday.

“Most of them, not surprisingly, seem pretty healthy and pretty happy. These dogs mean an unbelievable amount to these people. I like to say they’re nonjudgmental,” Dr. Robert Mack said.

Mack has been a vet in the metro area for more than 30 years. Now he’s retired and on the board of the Oregon Humane Society giving back where he can.

Every second Tuesday of the month he goes to Blanchet House to give pet advice to their clients experiencing homelessness. Tuesday, for the second time, OHS put on a free vaccine clinic in the Blanchet House parking lot for people who may not be able to afford veterinary care.

When pets need a higher level of care, Mack refers owners to free or low-income animal hospitals like the OHS Community Veterinary Hospital.

“I just want to give back to the animals a little bit, really. You know when I was a veterinarian of course people paid me to see their pets but veterinary medicine is really expensive,” Mack said.

Cats and dogs of all sizes got checked out and left with new toys, leashes and coats for the winter- including 4-month-old Vanilla, whose owner Mahmood Naraghi was happy to get her up-to-date on her shots.

“She’s like part of me, you know? She’s my girl and I love her so much, you know. Dog is a man’s best friend, so I really want to take care of her,” Mahmood Naraghi said. “It was very awesome, very good people. I enjoyed them a lot.”

Blanchet House hopes to have another vaccine clinic in the spring when the weather is better and all you have to do is show up.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot
KPTV file image
Sheriff: Man arrested for stabbing employee several times at Aloha restaurant
FILE - Portland Police Bureau
Man dies in hospital after shooting in downtown Portland
Zachery Phillips
Suspect taken into custody in Gaston after chase, shooting

Latest News

For more than two decades, Danyale Gill sat in an Oregon prison on a 44-year sentence. Though...
Portland man free from prison after being wrongfully convicted
Salt & Straw file.
Salt & Straw to open shop along Vancouver Waterfront
Oregon Capital
Oregon Senate Leaders express support for Israel amidst ongoing conflict
The Larch Correction Center sign is shown at Larch Correctional Facility Friday, April 20,...
Washington DOC officially closes Larch Corrections