Oregon Humane Society hosts free pet clinic at Blanchet House

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Pets are like family, so it’s important to keep them happy and healthy. But people experiencing homelessness might not always be able to bring them to see a veterinarian, which is why the Oregon Humane Society hosted a free pet clinic at Blanchet House on Tuesday.

“Most of them, not surprisingly, seem pretty healthy and pretty happy. These dogs mean an unbelievable amount to these people. I like to say they’re nonjudgmental,” Dr. Robert Mack said.

Mack has been a vet in the metro area for more than 30 years. Now he’s retired and on the board of the Oregon Humane Society giving back where he can.

Every second Tuesday of the month he goes to Blanchet House to give pet advice to their clients experiencing homelessness. Tuesday, for the second time, OHS put on a free vaccine clinic in the Blanchet House parking lot for people who may not be able to afford veterinary care.

When pets need a higher level of care, Mack refers owners to free or low-income animal hospitals like the OHS Community Veterinary Hospital.

“I just want to give back to the animals a little bit, really. You know when I was a veterinarian of course people paid me to see their pets but veterinary medicine is really expensive,” Mack said.

Cats and dogs of all sizes got checked out and left with new toys, leashes and coats for the winter- including 4-month-old Vanilla, whose owner Mahmood Naraghi was happy to get her up-to-date on her shots.

“She’s like part of me, you know? She’s my girl and I love her so much, you know. Dog is a man’s best friend, so I really want to take care of her,” Mahmood Naraghi said. “It was very awesome, very good people. I enjoyed them a lot.”

Blanchet House hopes to have another vaccine clinic in the spring when the weather is better and all you have to do is show up.

