LA CENTER Wash. (KPTV) - According to a video sent by a viewer, a possible tornado formed in La Center.

The funnel clouds could be spotted swirling over viewer Nathan Bruce’s home in videos he took.

The funnel clouds have not been confirmed as a tornado. More information to come.

