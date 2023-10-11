Showers finishing up tonight, warmer and dry the next couple of days

Happy Wednesday everyone,

It’s been an exciting afternoon. A very weak and brief likely tornado appears to have touched down near La Center around 2:45pm. We’re keeping an eye on things and we’ll keep you update on whether this is officially labeled a tornado by NWS.

Okay, back to our regularly scheduled program…

It’s been a bit rainier today than the last couple of days. We’ve seen anywhere from a little more than .12″ in Troutdale to .66″ in McMinnville. At the coast we’ve seen .11″ in Astoria to .62″ in Tillamook. Radar is showing the showers slowing down and it will continue to dry up as we get farther into to the evening. Models are still showing a brief dry spell tomorrow and into Friday night. It looks like the next round of showers begins in the evening and a few light showers are with us through Sunday with more showers Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Wednesday is the next possible dry day on the extended forecast.

It’s been on the cool side the last couple of days with highs in the 60s since Sunday. Thursday and Friday both have the chance to be in the low 70s, then it’s back and forth in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s through mid-week next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.