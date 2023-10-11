Yamhill County K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles through generous donation

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon K-9 has a brand new look and some extra protection thanks to a generous donation.

K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles in photos posted to Facebook. The equipment was bought with the help of a generous donation from Sandee Horton-Keet and Bobby Keet of Eagle Creek.

The Keet’s got to meet K-9 Valk and her handler Deputy Waker when they donated the gear.

The sheriff’s office says the gear will help protect Valk while she’s searching through dense bushes and overgrown areas. It will also help protect her from weapons.

